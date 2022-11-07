West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th.
West Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. West Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.
West Bancorporation Trading Up 2.7 %
West Bancorporation stock opened at $22.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89. West Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Bancorporation
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTBA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 476.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 14,984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.
West Bancorporation Company Profile
West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on West Bancorporation (WTBA)
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.