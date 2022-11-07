West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th.

West Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. West Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

West Bancorporation Trading Up 2.7 %

West Bancorporation stock opened at $22.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89. West Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Bancorporation

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WTBA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of West Bancorporation to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTBA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 476.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 14,984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.