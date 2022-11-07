Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Western Copper and Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance
WRN stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Western Copper and Gold has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $203.14 million, a PE ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 2.09.
Western Copper and Gold Company Profile
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Copper and Gold (WRN)
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.