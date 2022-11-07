Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Western Copper and Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance

WRN stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Western Copper and Gold has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $203.14 million, a PE ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 2.09.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold ( NYSE:WRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

