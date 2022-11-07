Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Western Forest Products Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WFSTF opened at $0.89 on Monday. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

