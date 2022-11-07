Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at CIBC

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Western Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.85 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday.

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

Shares of TSE WEF traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$1.19. 396,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,619. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.57. The stock has a market cap of C$387.36 million and a P/E ratio of 2.73. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$1.15 and a 12-month high of C$2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

