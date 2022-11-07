Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Barclays

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on WU. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $14.88.
Western Union Trading Up 3.1 %
NYSE WU opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Western Union has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $20.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union
About Western Union
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Union (WU)
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.