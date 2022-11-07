Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Barclays

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WU. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $14.88.

NYSE WU opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Western Union has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $20.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 89.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

