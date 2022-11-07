Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WAB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 146,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 744.5% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 19,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

WAB opened at $95.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.47. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $100.04.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 16.62%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

