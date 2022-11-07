WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Up 6.9%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 87,184 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,234,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

WE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on WeWork in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on WeWork in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on WeWork from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84.

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.31 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WeWork Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WeWork news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,204.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,204.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 454,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,239.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 113,500 shares of company stock worth $549,275 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of WeWork in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WeWork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of WeWork by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of WeWork during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WeWork during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

