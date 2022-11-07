Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Whitbread Stock Performance

WTBDY stock opened at $7.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85. Whitbread has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($46.25) to GBX 3,500 ($40.47) in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($47.98) to GBX 4,100 ($47.40) in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Peel Hunt lowered Whitbread to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,170 ($36.65) to GBX 3,100 ($35.84) in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitbread has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,566.67.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

Featured Stories

