WhiteCoin Trading 7.7% Lower This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0655 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $48.75 million and approximately $699,307.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00034665 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00335014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020111 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001275 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003754 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004958 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00019112 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

