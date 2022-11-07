Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. Declares Annual Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:WVVIP)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th.

NASDAQ:WVVIP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

