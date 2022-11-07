Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. Declares Annual Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:WVVIP)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance
NASDAQ:WVVIP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
