Windsor Group LTD Has $606,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Windsor Group LTD reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 29,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 426,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 45,291 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 185,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $226,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VWO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.44. 532,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,559,732. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $52.21.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

