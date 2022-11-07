Windsor Group LTD Invests $2.78 Million in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. Windsor Group LTD owned approximately 0.71% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $240,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 125,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 24,530 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,706,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 256,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after buying an additional 163,078 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

JCPB traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,741. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.68.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.