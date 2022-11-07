Windsor Group LTD Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,456,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,992 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,230,000 after purchasing an additional 527,748 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,275.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 375,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 347,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,548,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,800,000 after purchasing an additional 343,093 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,402. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

