Windsor Group LTD Purchases Shares of 35,842 ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. Windsor Group LTD owned about 0.78% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth about $845,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.28. 45,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,430. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average of $34.65. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25.

