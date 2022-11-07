Windsor Group LTD Sells 10,734 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Windsor Group LTD lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,734 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 55,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 72,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.72. 21,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,109. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.93.

