Windsor Group LTD Sells 2,283 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Windsor Group LTD lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 123.0% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 221,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,685,000 after purchasing an additional 121,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.20. 113,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,445,446. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.46. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.