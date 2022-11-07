Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Announces $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th.

Winmark has raised its dividend by an average of 153.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NASDAQ WINA opened at $243.91 on Monday. Winmark has a 52 week low of $183.93 and a 52 week high of $277.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 50.63% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%.

In other news, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 2,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $469,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 2,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $469,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.98, for a total value of $585,885.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,411,611.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 60.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Winmark by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Winmark by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

