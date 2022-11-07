Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given New GBX 2,640 Price Target at Barclays

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 3,500 ($40.47) to GBX 2,640 ($30.52) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,300 ($38.15) to GBX 3,200 ($37.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,950 ($22.55) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,105 ($70.59) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($45.09) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($31.22) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,029.50 ($35.03).

Shares of WIZZ stock opened at GBX 1,970.50 ($22.78) on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 1,320 ($15.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,970 ($57.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,752.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,193.20.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

