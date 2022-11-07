Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) PT Lowered to GBX 2,640 at Barclays

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 3,500 ($40.47) to GBX 2,640 ($30.52) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($31.22) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,950 ($22.55) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,105 ($70.59) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($45.09) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,300 ($38.15) to GBX 3,200 ($37.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,029.50 ($35.03).

LON WIZZ opened at GBX 1,995.50 ($23.07) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,752.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,193.20. Wizz Air has a one year low of GBX 1,320 ($15.26) and a one year high of GBX 4,970 ($57.46).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

