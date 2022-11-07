WMG Financial Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 6.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Southern by 31.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Southern Price Performance

Southern Dividend Announcement

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.26. The stock had a trading volume of 16,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,022,299. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

