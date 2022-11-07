WMG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 147 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Prudential Financial comprises 1.2% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Prudential Financial by 22.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.55. The stock had a trading volume of 28,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,171. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.37 and its 200 day moving average is $98.79. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 145.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

