WMG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 7,496.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM traded down $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.09. 8,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,805. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $71.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

