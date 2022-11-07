WMG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 30,508 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,508 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF by 7,425.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,337,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,355,000 after buying an additional 3,293,476 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $954,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 121,701 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF by 5,902.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 165,039 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PXJ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 23,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,343. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15. Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $5.22.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.