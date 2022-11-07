WMG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 55 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 445 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 149,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $76,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,817 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $538.65. 8,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,242. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.38. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.00 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $503.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

