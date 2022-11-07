WMG Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar stock traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.09. 32,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

