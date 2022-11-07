WNY Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,355 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.4% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. SWS Partners purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.27. 237,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,141,281. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

