WNY Asset Management LLC Has $538,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,003,000 after purchasing an additional 70,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215,908 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.59. The company had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,181. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.14.

