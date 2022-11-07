WNY Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bonness Enterprises Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 86,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after buying an additional 153,642 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.44. 93,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,969,189. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

