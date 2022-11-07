WNY Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of RTM traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.71. The stock had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,424. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $140.23 and a 12-month high of $192.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.98.

