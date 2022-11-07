WNY Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.29. The stock had a trading volume of 145,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,582,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $113.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.