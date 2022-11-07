Workiva (NYSE:WK) PT Lowered to $84.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

WK has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Stock Down 1.8 %

WK stock opened at $68.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.97. Workiva has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $163.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 338.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 35.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,237,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,058,000 after acquiring an additional 588,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 23.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth about $57,921,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 17.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,099,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,776,000 after buying an additional 167,320 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after buying an additional 149,693 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.