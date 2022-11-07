WorthPointe LLC Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

WorthPointe LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 0.4% of WorthPointe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 66,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $438.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,001. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $533.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $429.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.14.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

