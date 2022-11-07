WorthPointe LLC Raises Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

WorthPointe LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 7.5% of WorthPointe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $8,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,437.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

AVUS traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,487. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.49. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $81.26.

