Wrapped Everscale Price Hits $0.0516 on Exchanges (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for $0.0516 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $88.24 million and $50,710.00 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,067,552,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,710,798,220 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,067,504,720 with 1,710,750,249 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.052048 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $32,850.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

