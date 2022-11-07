W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.01

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 18572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.10 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.22 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 102.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 12.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore

(Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.