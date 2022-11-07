Xeris Biopharma (XERS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Xeris Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 203.44% and a negative net margin of 171.21%. The firm had revenue of $25.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts expect Xeris Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. Xeris Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares during the last quarter.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

