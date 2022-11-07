XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 605,067 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 14,792,282 shares.The stock last traded at $8.53 and had previously closed at $7.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPEV. Barclays reduced their price target on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie downgraded XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.01.

XPeng Stock Up 2.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $2.14. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in XPeng by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,404,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,369,000 after buying an additional 1,927,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in XPeng by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in XPeng by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,912,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,193,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 120.3% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in XPeng by 9.1% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,582,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,375,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

