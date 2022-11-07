Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 568.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.8% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL opened at $220.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.63. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $397.77.

CRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.23.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

