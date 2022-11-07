Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.08 Million in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,539 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 40.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 41.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $8,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $139.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.83, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.04 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.91.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,335 shares of company stock worth $13,141,725. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.76.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

