Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.32 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 176,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,454,000 after acquiring an additional 30,306 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 25.0% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 971.6% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 21,927 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $75.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $230.97. The stock has a market cap of $86.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.60.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

