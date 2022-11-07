Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 46.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 0.2 %

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

TRNO stock opened at $55.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.80. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.48%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

