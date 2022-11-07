Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $983,000 Investment in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,029,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,717,000 after buying an additional 2,000,246 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,369,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,045,000 after purchasing an additional 277,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,089,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,954,000 after purchasing an additional 131,963 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,430,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,031,000 after purchasing an additional 545,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $31.24 on Monday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.71.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

