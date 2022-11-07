Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Aramark by 1.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Aramark by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 108.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $34.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.13. Aramark has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $39.95.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ARMK. StockNews.com started coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aramark from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

