Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,018,000 after acquiring an additional 345,616 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,607,000 after purchasing an additional 326,254 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,006,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,598,000 after purchasing an additional 73,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,405,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,169,000 after buying an additional 90,246 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 12.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,438,000 after buying an additional 268,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Global Payments Stock Up 3.3 %

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $97.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.23. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.97, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.99 and a 12-month high of $153.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Stories

