Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,389 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 34.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 76.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 7.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.09.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCK opened at $396.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $360.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.04. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $215.27 and a 12 month high of $401.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

