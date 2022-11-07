Yamana Gold Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 9,520 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 172% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,506 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at about $62,655,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $62,726,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 710.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,674,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480,162 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,403,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,865 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AUY. TD Securities downgraded Yamana Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Shares of AUY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,651,787. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

