yearn.finance Price Reaches $8,083.90 (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $296.18 million and $25.95 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for about $8,083.90 or 0.38708507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003335 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.47 or 0.00587901 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,431.22 or 0.30622794 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000308 BTC.
yearn.finance Profile
yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.
yearn.finance Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.