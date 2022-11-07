ZClassic Price Reaches $0.0744 on Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 58.9% against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $691,358.97 and approximately $60.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0744 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00244700 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00084917 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00066379 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002913 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

