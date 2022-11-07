Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CAO Sells $295,916.50 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZG traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.44. 859,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,407. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.87. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.98 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 199.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 743,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,639,000 after buying an additional 495,010 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,493,000. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 3,170.9% during the first quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 356,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after buying an additional 345,126 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 683.1% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 280,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 244,988 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 46.3% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 691,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,370,000 after purchasing an additional 219,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.76.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

