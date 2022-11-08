1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Price Down 6.4%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.04. 21,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 777,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Noble Financial dropped their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $522.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.77 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 2.26%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Thomas G. Hartnett purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 245,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,027.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 49.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 916.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 131,620 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 11,738 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,305.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 20,576.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 287,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 285,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

